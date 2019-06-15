Editor:
On June 25 Republicans will vote on a candidate for sheriff. We have the opportunity to elect Shawn Lamouree, a serious experienced leader already fighting the opioid epidemic, currently handling the costly challenges of our county jail, with years of experience in the actual operation of the Sheriff’s Office.
Voters all too often realize too late and at great expense that a candidate’s social commitments and popularity do not equate to competence. I’ve worked with the Sheriff’s Office, I’ve seen what jail overtime can do to the county budget. We need to elect an experienced person with the commitment to handle the job. Shawn Lamouree is that person.
Shawn knows what the job entails, he’s doing it now. He will put in the hours, he will crunch the numbers. He is already working to address the opioid crisis, coordinating with the community and organizations to address the epidemic. We need Shawn’s experience and his ability to adapt new technology to improve the Sheriff’s Office. Shawn Lamouree is the candidate with actual experience and will be mindful of our tax dollars. Shawn answers questions with specific details, he clearly knows all aspects of the job. Shawn is calm, focused and excellent under pressure.
Finally, Mr. LaFarr recently claimed it a victory when the Republican Committee did not endorse Shawn Lamouree. What he doesn’t say is that Shawn Lamouree won the majority when the committee voted. Any candidate who manipulates the truth to make themselves look successful in the newspapers now, will do it again.
The Republican Committee is leaving it to the voters to select our candidate for sheriff. We need a capable a person with honesty, integrity and dependability. Shawn Lamouree is the right man for the job. I am voting for Shawn Lamouree on June 25!
Evelyn Wood, Athol