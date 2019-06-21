Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Shawn Lamouree. I may not be old enough to vote yet, unfortunately, but I will be in less than two years. I wanted to let people know about the impact Mr. Lamouree has had on my life and the lives of my fellow students at Queensbury High School.
I know that Mr. Lamouree started the school resource officers program in our school. We feel safer with them in the school and I feel comfortable talking to a police officer, where I used to have some fear whenever I saw a policeman. The officers are a part of our community, they have become a part of our day and it would be strange not to have them there. I have seen Mr. Lamouree himself in uniform in our school, it’s pretty cool when the officers ask us how our day was, or just say hi. I am very happy that I have had an opportunity to get to know the officers, and am happy they are in the school.
Thank you Mr. Lamouree for making that happen. If I could vote on Election Day you would have my vote, but I know for sure you have my family’s.
Colin Otruba, Queensbury