Editor:
I proudly support Shawn Lamouree for sheriff. I have had the opportunity to get to know Shawn and his family the past five years as scoutmaster of Troop 4 Glens Falls NY. Even with his very busy schedule as undersheriff, he has made time to volunteer with countless scout activities. This has made it so I have the ability to get to know him personally and professionally. He is a great listener, thoughtful, compassionate and strong communicator. Because of these attributes and his experience he will make a great sheriff.
Shawn Lamouree has the full support of current retiring Sheriff Bud York and will be ready to run the department on day one. Shawn is fiscally responsible, he has found many grants as undersheriff to help fund the sheriff’s budget. These grants have made our taxpayers’ obligations lower.
One thing I admire most about Shawn is he is always asking questions and listening to others. He looks at ways to always improve the Sheriff’s Department and community. This is my first ever letter to the editor, and my hope is everyone will get out and vote June 25. It would be a very sad day if we no longer had Shawn Lamouree looking out for us all at the Sheriff’s Office.
Thank you.
Greg Fuller, Queensbury