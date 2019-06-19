Editor:
I believe in the saying you are known by the company you keep. Keep that in mind while thinking about who you would want to vote for and have as our next sheriff for Warren County.
I think everyone can pretty much agree that Sheriff Bud York is the best sheriff that Warren County has had to hold the office in a generation. You might say why is that important, he’s not running for sheriff. What is important is the fact that Sheriff York chose Shawn Lamouree as his undersheriff in 2014. Sheriff York chose Shawn Lamouree because he knew that if in the event he was absent from the position for any period of time, his undersheriff would pursue the same vision and direction he established as sheriff of Warren County. That vision was very simple but is something that is sorely lacking in our society today, and that is to follow the facts without fear or favor to whatever end those facts would dictate.
I have known Undersheriff Lamouree since he was a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Department heading the investigative division. During that period of time, both present and former elected officials pushed back very hard against the Siemens investigation. And if you haven’t read that report you should. What it will tell you is the Sheriff’s Department under these two men maintains the highest integrity that anyone could possibly ask for. Speaking truth to power is not something that anyone with less than uncommon valor is capable of.
Bottom line before you vote, think about what I said “you are known by the company you keep.” If Shawn Lamouree is good enough for Bud York, he should be good enough for you to vote for as sheriff for Warren County.
Doug Auer, Queensbury