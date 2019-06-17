Editor:
Shawn Lamouree is the right man for Warren County sheriff. He has worked side by side as undersheriff with Sheriff Bud York for the past seven years to reduce crime in Warren County. Sheriff Bud York has done a great job and he fully supports Shawn for the job of sheriff.
Overall, Shawn has 30 years of law enforcement experience starting as a Warren County sheriff patrol officer and working his way up through the ranks to undersheriff. As undersheriff, Shawn is the second in command of all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. He is experienced with working with the public and elected officials on a daily basis. He is directly responsible for the $25 million budget and supervising personnel. He will carry on and build on the programs that he has worked on with Sheriff York that have reduced crime, provided quality service to the community while focusing on officer safety.
I ask you to vote for Shawn Lamouree for Warren County sheriff. He has the right experience and will carry on the successful policies of Sheriff Bud York.
Freda Solomon, Queensbury