Editor:
I am voting for Shawn Lamouree for Warren County sheriff. He has the experience and right temperament for the job. As undersheriff to Sheriff Bud York for the past seven years, Mr. Lamouree has already demonstrated his ability to do the job as the number two in charge at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff York has said “he has more experience and knowledge about managing the Warren County Sheriff’s Office than anyone in Warren County.” That is a strong endorsement from Sheriff York who has done a great job.
Crime under Sheriff York and Undersheriff Lamouree is down in Warren County. Their policies have made it safer for our families, children at school and our seniors. Mr. Lamouree is responsible for managing the sheriff personnel and $25 million annual budget. He has been directly involved in all major decisions made by the Sheriff’s Office. He has a platform to build on this record of success, which I read on his website. I also watched his interview on LookTV. He has a strong, calm presence. That’s what I want in a sheriff.
I hope you will join me in voting for Shawn Lamouree for Warren County sheriff. Over 30 years of law enforcement experience starting as patrol officer and working his way up to the second in command at the Sheriff’s Office. He is the right guy for the job.
Mark Westcott, Queensbury