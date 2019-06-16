Editor:
I have the utmost appreciation for our law enforcement in the area. I would like to express my gratitude for the current Warren County Sheriff Bud York and his service. I believe we have all benefited from the actions taken during his tenure which also includes the development of his potential replacement, Shawn Lamouree. We have an important decision to make with the upcoming election. Shawn has been consistent in his desire to lead as sheriff and has the experience to do so effectively with his thirty (30) years in Warren County, including seven (7) years as undersheriff. The ideas/initiatives for which Shawn has outlined throughout his campaign are considerate for our continued safety and progressive with respect to the needs for the future. He wants to lead, is equipped to do so, and our vote counts on June 25!
Steve Johnson, Queensbury