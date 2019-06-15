Editor:
I would like to offer to you my reasons for supporting Shawn Lamouree for sheriff. I have known and worked with Shawn for 12 years. He is the epitome of a professional police officer. He is dedicated, fair and smart. He gives the citizens of Warren County his best every day without wavering in his belief that he can make a difference for those who call Warren County home.
Shawn was one of the very first people in local law enforcement to see the impending danger of the opioid crisis. He has volunteered for community-based projects (Hometown Heroin) to help not just on the law enforcement side, but on the public health side of this very serious problem. He realized that this issue needed to be addressed not simply by law enforcement, but also by the community. Education and rehabilitation are all very necessary to combat this epidemic.
Shawn has also been instrumental in having officers placed in Warren County schools in hopes of creating a safe, secure environment for children to learn. He offers his services (often times on his own time) as a presenter for active shooter training. He has presented to local businesses, churches, schools and government agencies.
Shawn as the undersheriff since 2012, has functioned as the number two man within the Sheriff's Office. He is responsible for meeting with elected officials and presenting budget proposals for the Sheriff's Office (nearly $25 million). He has also been instrumental in obtaining grants of more than $4.5 million. Money that was saved for taxpayers.
I have been a law enforcement officer for 38 years, serving local, state and federal agencies, I know leaders when I see them, Shawn is that guy. He will give you his best, every day, without fail.
Jeff Gildersleeve, Ballston Lake