Editor:
Shawn Lamoree for Warren County sheriff.
Replacing Bud York for sheriff is such an important role, not only for Queensbury, but for Warren County as a whole. Shawn's accomplishments during his 30 years in law enforcement are above and beyond the average. He may be a bit dry, but he takes his position in law enforcement seriously. And, he serves with a commitment to public safety through planning, management and budgeting.
Sharing a few of his accomplishments:
- In 2014, he instituted the Narcan program, which saves so many lives each year.
- He has saved Warren County taxpayers millions through successful application of grant funds constituting upward of $4.5 million.
- Shawn has taken a strong approach to eliminating the opioid epidemic and has worked closely with Hometown vs. Heroin, Freedom Machines and Friends of Recovery.
- He was instrumental in establishing and managing the School Resource Officer Program.
On a personal level, I have known Shawn Lamouree since 2006. He is a devoted family man that has raised three wonderful children. He has given back to the community in many ways, not limited to assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts and volunteering with the Tri-County United Way. He was even the vice commander with the American Legion. I was impressed back in 2006, and even more so today.
Remember that Bud York, himself, endorsed Shawn Lamouree. Knowing that the unions representing state troopers and investigators, along with the NYS Troopers PBA, have decided to endorse Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree tells me that he has the support from the law enforcement community.
This is not your typical 9-5 job. It requires full commitment and a strong work ethic. I feel Shawn Lamouree is the man to fulfill his duty for Warren County sheriff to the fullest and with the highest level of integrity.
Terry DeAngelo, Queensbury