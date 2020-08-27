Letter to the editor: Sharing results of a mail experiment

Editor:

My wife and I, both Democrats by the way, experimented with the U.S. Mail system and we would like to share the result with the readers.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, I mailed to my wife a No. 10 envelope containing one sheet of paper addressed to her at our post office box at the Glens Falls post office. Her name and address were hand-printed in blue ink in a fairly large size. Affixed to said envelope was one "forever" stamp. I mailed the envelope by inserting it in the large blue collection box located at the Hannaford Plaza on Broad Street at South Western Avenue. It was not raining or snowing, it was a bit warm and it was daytime so there was no gloom of night. I mailed it at about 10:30 a.m. The collection times at the box are stated to be 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

I checked our box on Wednesday. The envelope was not there. I checked the box on Thursday, Aug. 20. The envelope was there. It had markings on it saying Albany, Aug. 18 and PM.

So, that’s about it. We do know that the big collection box was there. We do not know whether there was a sorting machine involved. Frankly, I thought that the envelope would have arrived on Wednesday, one day after mailing. I do not know what the USPS considers to be normal.

Walter J. Law, Glens Falls

