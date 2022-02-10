Letter to the editor: Shame on those cheering violence

Editor:

The civil rights movement — the Freedom Riders, bus boycott, sanitation workers, sharecroppers, students risking their lives for the vote and justice — inspire me. Their incredible courage, dignity, nonviolence facing the hatred and violence of mobs, police, KKK. Afghan women resisting Taliban, mass protests against military coups all inspire.

Learning history helps us understand our past. Thirty-one states want to restrict education, passing laws, banning books, threatening teachers. Twenty-one states have enacted voter suppression laws — limiting polling places, gerrymandering, giving Republican legislatures the ability to overturn voters’ will. Congressional Republicans voted against the “Freedom to Vote Act,” a bill easily passed 98-0 for decades, the party clearly changed.

Trump repeats his big lie of a stolen election, while attempting to steal the election he lost: pressuring state legislators to find votes; election officials and Pence to deny certification of results; federal agencies to seize states’ voting machines, stirring his admirers to storm the Capitol. The RNC has called Jan. 6’s violent insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” censuring all dissent. Senator Romney courageously said: ”Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience who seek truth in the face of vitriol.”

Stefanik and Republicans demonize Biden and Democrats, repeating their idiotic warning about “dangerous extreme left wing socialists attempting to overthrow democracy.” The American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Bill (which Stefanik voted against) provides needed resources for schools, housing, police, fire departments, roads, bridges, rural development. The Build Back Better Act, blocked by Republicans, supports free preschool, child care, reduced prescription drug costs, affordable housing, clean energy jobs. …

The “grave danger” isn’t Democrats enabling us to full lives but a Republican Party moving dangerously close to fascism. Shame on Trump, Stefanik, Republican Party, and those cheering hatred, mob violence abusive power.

Rabbi Heschel, who walked beside MLK, said, “Not all are guilty, but all are responsible.”

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

