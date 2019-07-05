Editor:
What is the matter with Trump supporters that they are OK with the cruel and unusual treatment that the moral degenerate in the White House has ordered?
Men, women and especially children are forced into squalid conditions which no human being should have to experience. All in violation of our laws and consciences. We treat convicted murderers and rapists much, much better than this!
Why are we not up in arms? Where are the evangelicals who tout Trump as their guy? Trump wants to run on this as one of his greatest accomplishments. If there is a hell, it is too good a place for every person that finds this to be OK.
Shame on us all.
Al Muench, Chestertown