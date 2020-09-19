Letter to the editor: Shame on Lake George for allowing hot rod mob

Editor:

In regard to the completely unauthorized hot rod ... show ... mob ... orgy? that went on in Lake George last weekend: These are, by and large not good people.

They are obnoxiously loud — at all hours — disrespectful, entitled, babyish jerks, who care nothing about exposing others to COVID-19, nor do they seem to possess the courage, class or adult morals to give a flying fig about the horrible racket and, more importantly, the danger to innocent human beings which goes along with peeling out and excessive speed.

No, these are undoubtedly not good Americans. And shame on Lake George leaders for allowing these adult children to disrupt the peace of their own village and for putting profit over human decency and civility and intellect.

Nancy Golash, Lake George

