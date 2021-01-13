Letter to the editor: Service association just keeps helping

Editor:

Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. celebrated 110 years of service and support to the community in 2020!

We did not have a party. We did not run a fundraiser. What we did do was help people, as we have done since 1910. And the support of our community at large made it possible. Thank you!

During this pandemic, we changed and adapted new procedures for giving assistance to align with recommendations with NY DOH and the CDC. But the one thing we have not changed is helping people. We have stayed open throughout and provided assistance in more than 2,500 cases, such as help with housing, heat, rent, food, transportation and medical needs. Families have been cooperative and mindful in adapting to new procedures.

But it is the kind and caring donations from private donors, Tri-County United Way, businesses, schools, and the Faith community that help keep our services and programs running. Thank you for the donations and support. You help make a difference in many people’s lives. And you are helping us continue our work into the future.

We plan to try for a 111-year anniversary celebration this year. What a fun number! Stay tuned.