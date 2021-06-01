 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Septic proposal needed support

Letter to the editor: Septic proposal needed support

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

On Tuesday, May 25, members of the Warren County Environmental Concerns Committee refused to second a motion by County Supervisor Claudia Brayer to move forward a proposal to require septic system inspections on Lake George during property transfers. Supervisor Braymer did mention the Times Union editorial during this meeting.

While several towns near Lake George have already passed laws requiring septic system inspections during property transfers, not a single committee member would second Supervisor Braymer’s motion to seek public comment on this important proposal.

Supervisor Brad Magowan also spoke in support of this proposal, but was unable to second the motion since he is not a committee member.

Stuart Alan, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News