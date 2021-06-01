Letter to the editor: Septic proposal needed support

Editor:

On Tuesday, May 25, members of the Warren County Environmental Concerns Committee refused to second a motion by County Supervisor Claudia Brayer to move forward a proposal to require septic system inspections on Lake George during property transfers. Supervisor Braymer did mention the Times Union editorial during this meeting.

While several towns near Lake George have already passed laws requiring septic system inspections during property transfers, not a single committee member would second Supervisor Braymer’s motion to seek public comment on this important proposal.

Supervisor Brad Magowan also spoke in support of this proposal, but was unable to second the motion since he is not a committee member.

Stuart Alan, Queensbury

