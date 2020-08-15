Letter to the editor: Seniors, wake up regarding Trump

Editor:

I was wondering what other senior citizens think of Trump's accusation that if he loses in November he'll say the vote was rigged and refuse to step down. But it's Trump who's rigging the system.

Do you seniors know that he's appointed Louis DeJoy (a huge Trump donor) to be postmaster general? With DeJoy's help, Trump will soon change our mail delivery service from something we could count on to a hit or miss situation. Trump wants to make you believe that a system that we have always counted on from its inception is suddenly unreliable. Do you know why? Trump wants to ensure that mail-in ballots will be discounted because of made-up problems with our postal system. Did you ever have a problem with your mail before? Because of COVID-19, using mail-in ballots may be the only safe way to vote. Trump will make your mail-in vote suspect (maybe it will count or maybe not).

Also, seniors, Trump wants to end the payroll tax (FICA). He says this will help workers get extra money. He also said, if re-elected, he will end it permanently. Seniors! Hello! Wake up! Guess where your Social Security and Medicare money comes from? And, seniors, your Congresswoman Stefanik supports Trump's policies. Maybe that monthly Social Security check and the Medicare assistance don't mean that much to you. I count on them dearly.