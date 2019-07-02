Editor:
Fan of Lake George.
As a local resident, I have had the pleasure of enjoying our "Queen of American Lakes" for many summers. There is no cleaner nor more beautiful lake in my memory of places visited. The effort and funding devoted to its ever challenging impact from climate and humans is truly what makes this area special.
I have been privy to free entertainment almost every night of the week. The Friday eve concerts in Shepard Park are spectacular; top notch bands, music, dancing as well as food carts. Newly installed this year is a handicap space for wheelchair use. The weekly fireworks are also top of the line and have been a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Great effort goes into the parks, the festival arena, the flowers and the crew that keeps the area pristine.
All these options are available without charge. I cannot understand or sympathize with the folks complaining about parking meter fees. Where else can you get that array of entertainment (and more) for $2 an hour? It is the revenue from these charges that allow access to all. I pay gladly and send out great thanks to Lake George village for their efforts and creativity.
Ellen Bombard, Moreau