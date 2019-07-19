Editor:
This recent rally of Trump’s where he had everyone chanting “Send her home” is a most vile event to incite people to blame others and therefore vote for him as their redeemer; as if there is something wrong with a country that has Medicare, Social Security, one man-one vote, punishment that meets the crime, etc. etc.
I recalled something about journalists reporting on the rise of Hitler in the 1930s, so I found this on Google.
Smithsonian Magazine Dec. 13, 2016 — “By the later 1930s, most U.S. journalists realized their mistake in understanding Hitler or failing to imagine just how bad things could get ... Dorothy Thompson, who judged Hitler a man of “startling insignificance” in 1928, realized her mistake by mid-decade when she, like Mowrer, began raising the alarm.”
“No people ever recognize their dictator in advance,” she reflected in 1935. “He never stands for election on the platform of dictatorship. He always represents himself as the instrument (of) the Incorporated National Will.” Applying the lesson to the U.S., she wrote, “When our dictator turns up you can depend on it that he will be one of the boys, and he will stand for everything traditionally America.”
Trump’s spread of finding an object to hate is a carryover of Karl Rove and Newt Gingrich’s ideology to create a one party system; that is to say, remove the Democrats by blaming them for all the country’s ills.
I recall how Dan Rather was punched at The DNC years ago. I recall how Trump at first didn’t want a press corps. I recall Jim Acosta getting ousted. I recall thinking reporters were asking all the wrong questions of Sarah Sanders. I realized later that the press corps would have had to be excellent therapists, not journalists, to get the truth.
Sherry Adams, Queensbury