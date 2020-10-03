Letter to the editor: Senators' hypocrisy now on full display

Editor:
The hypocrisy being displayed not only in the Senate but across the political spectrum is stunning. I am dismayed by the lack of consistency by senators who just four years ago had such strong opinions on the propriety of Merrick Garland's appointment by our then-President Obama. The cries were deafening.
It is disappointing to see the same senators now disavowing the stance they took on the Garland appointment. The partisanship has been laid bare.
Yea, I am disappointed and deeply troubled with Schumer and Gillibrand as well as a slew of other Democrats. Only four years ago, they railed away at the Senate for failing to hold a vote on Garland. A president is president for four years, they rightly claimed. Yet today it seems they believe a president is only president for 3.5 years.
Ex-President Obama did his job. He nominated a candidate for the court. The Senate then used its constitutional power within the framework of their long established rules to refuse consent.
President Trump has likewise exercised his power to nominate. The Senate will now undertake the task of advice and consent. Senators were involved in the development of the president's list of perspective nominees. That would be the part labeled advise. They will now consent, or not, by holding a vote.
Neither example is an abuse of power, despite the newspeak claims of the left. Both are examples of constitutional authority properly used.
I understand the left dislikes the thought of an originalist on the bench. It weakens their ability to use the court as a supra-legislative branch that furthers their agenda of creeping federal government.
The purpose of the Constitution was and should be to act as a check on federal power. The new appointee will work to that end.
Carlton Tucker, Wilton
