Letter to the editor: Senator, craft bills to help constituents

So glad to hear Dan Stec had $63,842 in his campaign fund as of Dec. 1 — an amount that will help him as for his next re-election bid, the newspaper reports.

That amount is twice the per capita income of his constituents in District 45 who earn only $31,544 yearly as of the 2020 census (and they earn it by hard work, not asking for donations).

The term to which Stec has been elected begins in January — so he hasn’t even “served” that term, yet he is already contemplating the next one.

Here is a suggestion: Mr. Stec should spend the upcoming term on legislation that will result in raising the per capita income of constituents in his district to at least match the amount he touts in his campaign fund.

Poverty, low educational achievement, high mobility rates, poor housing, climate-related environmental and public health issues are serious in his district, and limited job opportunities abound.

It takes a strong leader, willing to work “across the aisle” 24/7 at times, one with a solid commitment to social, economic and environmental justice, to craft the bills to make a difference.

So, Senator Stec, stop looking at your campaign bank book, and put your energies into really changing the lives of your constituents. Just because you are in the “minority” is no excuse — most of your constituents are in the minority when it comes to income, jobs, housing and education, and they are all hard-working folks who deserve more. They all deserve more than a "lump of coal" in their Christmas stockings.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls