Letter to the editor: Senate did what it had power to do

Editor:

An Oct. 26 New York Times editorial entitled “The court is rigged; the GOP has rigged it,” republished in The Post-Star on Nov. 3, presented a liberal viewpoint of recent judicial appointments, including the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

The writer’s concern appears to be with the unseemly hypocrisy and action of the Senate to fill the federal courts with reliably Republican judges. No concerns were ever raised about Justice Barrett’s qualifications to be an associate justice.

Article 2, Section 2 of the Constitution gives the president, with the advice and consent of the Senate, the power to appoint judges to the Supreme Court. The fact that the Senate withheld its advice and consent of President Obama’s Merrick Garland's 2016 nomination and withheld its advice and consent from other federal justice nominations by President Obama is a result of elections that made the Republicans the Senate majority.

I assure you that if the Senate Democrats were in majority in 2016, Merrick Garland would be a sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice today.