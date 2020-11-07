Letter to the editor: Senate did what it had power to do

Editor:
An Oct. 26 New York Times editorial entitled “The court is rigged; the GOP has rigged it,” republished in The Post-Star on Nov. 3, presented a liberal viewpoint of recent judicial appointments, including the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.
The writer’s concern appears to be with the unseemly hypocrisy and action of the Senate to fill the federal courts with reliably Republican judges. No concerns were ever raised about Justice Barrett’s qualifications to be an associate justice.
Article 2, Section 2 of the Constitution gives the president, with the advice and consent of the Senate, the power to appoint judges to the Supreme Court. The fact that the Senate withheld its advice and consent of President Obama’s Merrick Garland's 2016 nomination and withheld its advice and consent from other federal justice nominations by President Obama is a result of elections that made the Republicans the Senate majority.
I assure you that if the Senate Democrats were in majority in 2016, Merrick Garland would be a sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice today.
Nobody knows how a justice will rule once he/she is seated. Their only duty is to apply the law as written and in accordance with the Constitution. As Justice Barrett stated, “Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold.” Legislation from the bench is not the role of the Supreme Court.
Following the Constitution is not court rigging.
Peter Connery, Queensbury
