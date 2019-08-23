Editor:
Good day to all of you residents of the great state of New York. The government that is always watching out for our best interests has to look no further than Governor Cuomo for his next great idea, or not! I don't have such a problem with a new license plate as I do for the basis that Cuomo explained to the press, stating it is due to easy pass technology. If this truly is the case, how is it that we must have the transponders that we've been using for years now? Mr. Cuomo, if you want more money, don’t lie about it, just screw us as you always do anyway.
Danny Davis, Lake George