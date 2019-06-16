Editor:
I think I need spiritual guidance. Maybe frequent letter-writer and very religious man Carl Thomas could help. I've been trying to live a life in keeping with the Scriptures as Carl so strongly suggests we all do but now I have a problem.
It seems my neighbor works on the Sabbath. Every Sunday I see him leave with his briefcase and not return for hours. He must be laboring. I've also seen him grilling shrimp. Shellfish! The Bible forbids both and says the offender must be smitten and there's my problem. Who exactly does this smiting? I've never smitten and don't know anyone who has. I doubt I'm up for it.
I was thinking one of you could advise me. Will God do it himself or maybe assign it to a Hit-Angel? Is there a Smite a Sinner service or something?
The Bible also says it's OK to have slaves as long as they're not from countries with adjoining borders, right? Well, I could use some help around here so I'm wondering if you could hook a brother up. I'm thinking a Canadian slave and a Mexican one would provide a nice cultural balance. One would greet me with "Ola!" and other could ask me things like, "How's it goin' ay?" and I could teach them basic Italian phrases like, "Fugedabboudit!" "Definatley!" "You know whut I'm sayin'?" And, "Yo! Who died and left you boss?"
A little help would be great if you can take a break from waiting out the apocalypse. Don't sweat it, they won't hold it without you. You'll all cross Jordan. Keep the faith, gang!
Al Scoonzarielli, Land of Goshen, Moreau