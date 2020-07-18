Letter to the editor: Seeing no excuse for certain sentence

In reading the Post Star this morning (July 14, 2020), I was disheartened to read that the paper decided to include information that would only embarrass a well-known local family. I am referencing the inclusion of the second to the last sentence in the article concerning the couple who grew marijuana plants. I do not see any social or informational value except to humiliate this illustrious family. Please review your ethical standards when it comes to such reporting.