Letter to the editor: Seeing no excuse for certain sentence

Editor:
In reading the Post Star this morning (July 14, 2020), I was disheartened to read that the paper decided to include information that would only embarrass a well-known local family. I am referencing the inclusion of the second to the last sentence in the article concerning the couple who grew marijuana plants. I do not see any social or informational value except to humiliate this illustrious family. Please review your ethical standards when it comes to such reporting.
Sanford and Martha Searleman, Queensbury
Editor’s Note: When people who are the subjects of local news stories have close relatives who are prominent in the community, such as Town Board members, the paper’s policy is to mention that, because it is information we have learned from experience readers want to know.
