Letter to the editor: Seeing love in a bad time

Editor:

I would be amiss if at this time I didn’t share this story of love. I call it Love Versus the Virus.

On Saturday, April 4, I happen to look out of my front window and there were three cars lined up with banners wishing their mother and grandmother Darlene Perry a very happy birthday on her 70th.

With all the bad news about the virus, her children came together and gave her one she will never forget. They came out of the cars one at a time so no one stood close to each other. Than they laid down artwork the children had done and pretty gift bags.

I will always remember this day filled with love for their loved one versus the terrible news on TV about the virus.

I only wish there had been a TV here to witness it.

I sincerely hope you print this ray of sunshine in a very gloomy world.

Rita French, Bolton Landing

