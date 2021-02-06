Letter to the editor: Seeber's spirit inspires hope

Editor:

I believe that the wonderful essence of the American experiment is our never-ending optimism. We have a cultural strength to consistently look to the future in an attempt to better our lives.

When I first met Rachel Seeber, I was so impressed with her intelligence, honesty and caring character. We may disagree on policy issues but please trust the fact that Rachel is trying every day to improve the lives of the people of Warren County.

I look forward to a hopeful and successful future for Warren County under her leadership.

Doug Herschleb, Queensbury

