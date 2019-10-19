Editor:
I am supporting Rachel Seeber’s candidacy for Warren County supervisor at-large representing the town of Queensbury. In the past I have backed candidates who, like Rachel, have been committed to providing quality government services without burdening the taxpayer.
As a former advocate for victims at the county, state and federal level, Rachel has the unique ability to listen and find solutions. Whether it involved the airport expansion, county nursing home sale, cogen, environmental issues, county sales tax, etc. Rachel immediately returned my calls and addressed my questions and concerns in an open-minded professional manner. I’ve watched Rachel ask tough questions and work with supervisors from both political parties with the goal to best serve her constituents.
Regardless of your party affiliation, this election the voters of Queensbury have a chance to make a difference. We have the opportunity to elect a person who will always stand up for all the citizens of Queensbury. Please join me (starting on Oct. 26) in voting for Rachel Seeber.
Terry McCabe, Queensbury