Editor:
I write to ask that you support Rachel Seeber in her candidacy for Queensbury Supervisor at-large. In her time on the board previously, Rachel served as a true champion for the taxpayers of Queensbury and Warren County. Her decisions were sometimes unpopular with those in her party, but they were always made with our best intentions at heart. It takes a lot of courage to face your critics; that job becomes more daunting when on occasion those people are colleagues, friends, neighbors and the media. But the measure of a person is how that person reacts, and if they fold on the beliefs and values that invited the criticism in the first place. Rachel never folded. She regrouped and continued on. This attribute is but one of many that makes Rachel deserving of election to the County Board. If we each put aside personal differences and take stock in the importance of this decision and this election, I am certain that we will agree that she is the right choice and deserves our vote.
John D. Aspland Jr., Queensbury