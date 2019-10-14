Editor:
Rachel Seeber is my choice. I am submitting this letter in support of a candidate for office that I am proud to vote for, that I have supported in the past, and a candidate that I strongly believe should serve in office once again.
As the previous director of services for the Department of Social Services in Warren County, I have spent many years working with members of the board. I have seen many come and go. When Rachel was elected to serve and joined the Board of Supervisors in January of 2014, she served our community for two terms. From day one, she was ready to work on the important issues, which didn't surprise any of us that knew Rachel from her time as a previous Warren County employee. She knew the terminology, she did her homework, but more importantly, she cared about the people at the county. Rachel was appointed to serve on over eight committees in her first term and serve on many ad hoc boards and groups. Her experience supports her desire to serve our community. Rachel quickly became involved on committees such as the Youth Board and the Department of Social Services, Criminal Justice and Human Services. She supported initiatives to provide enhanced training to caseworkers and at the same time kept a close eye on expenditures. She worked hard to look at ways to save the county money without cutting quality services. She knows that one of the most effective ways to bring about positive change in organizations is to be a good listener, communicate clearly and to stay focused on the positive.
You have free articles remaining.
Her experience speaks for itself, and I hope that on Election Day our community votes Seeber for our next at-large supervisor. Thank you.
Doug Herschleb, Queensbury