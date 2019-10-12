Editor:
I am submitting a letter on behalf of a candidate. However, to be fair and upfront with you, she isn't just a candidate for an office to me. She is a friend, a neighbor, a member of our community, a hard-worker, a teacher, an advocate, a professional and someone that my children look up to.
Rachel Seeber has demonstrated time and time again her commitment to others, her thoughtfulness for our community, her integrity, her strength, her courage and frankly I would support just about anything she wanted to do.
Here's the issue for me. I have watched politics unfold in our community and it concerns me that she continues to want to advocate for us, knowing all that she now knows, having experienced all that she has. As a retired police chief and 19-year member of the Army National Guard, I've seen my share of the dark side of politics. I've also seen the best it has to offer. That's why I am writing this letter. I want to share with your readers that Rachel isn't an ordinary politician — just ask her — she will tell you. She truly believes in the ability of our community to speak with a strong, clear, educated and loud voice. She believes in the election process. She believes that one person can make an impact with a team behind her, a community supporting her, she believes in just doing the right thing.
I believe her and I believe in her and I am asking you Queensbury, that starting on Oct. 26 you believe in Rachel too and vote Seeber when you go to vote. Thank you.
William Valenza, Queensbury