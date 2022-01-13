Letter to the editor: See the truth behind the lies

Editor:

An anti-mandate writer fails to understand where his freedom ends and the rest of ours' begins. We pledge allegiance to our country. As citizens, our individual freedom does not come at the expense of others'.

It's long been established that mandates for vaccines are legal, safe, effective and appropriate national policy. Washington implemented the first mandate at Valley Forge to stop a smallpox epidemic. Without his action, the troops would have been unable to execute a quick march to Yorktown and defeat Cornwallis. Our country was likely saved by a mandate. We freed ourselves from diseases like polio with mandates.

The foolishness of the anti-vaxxers is a stupid, deadly political stunt that has nothing to do with their freedom. Thanks to vaccines, we are as safe from possible hospitalization and death as medicine can make us. In addition, these antivaxxers put us all at risk because they create a pool for Covid to mutate into more deadly or infectious variants. Their ignorance and selfishness has contributed to the deaths and misery of hundreds of thousands.

Meanwhile a gentleman from Gansevoort should know that independent analyses call his reference to voter suppression laws a canard. It is proven that such laws prevent the poor and minorities from voting. His attempt at claiming otherwise in the name of voter integrity is a lie. He repeats Trump's lies because he's a willing partner in sabotaging our democracy. He's not a patriot like those who fought to defend the Constitution. He doesn't believe in one person, one vote. He thinks a fancy description will fool us.

The only fools here are those who don’t see the truth behind these lies. He wants minority rule but democracy doesn't work that way. At least it shouldn't.

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

