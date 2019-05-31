Editor:
In the recent article, “Lake deltas still a problem,” several interesting observations were made by a Hague resident, and related questions were posed by a Lake George land commissioner. The resident was concerned about boat usage problems caused by sediment buildup at Hague Brook Delta. The commissioner wanted to know the source of the sediments, and whether man-made catchment basins are effective. Some aspects of the article suggest that the delta’s growth into the lake is something that should be stopped.
The delta is a dynamic natural feature, and it will continue to grow into the lake as it has since the glaciers retreated. Hague Brook drains a 10.7-square-mile area and has a steep gradient (Lake George Watershed Conference, 2006). Every large storm or snowmelt event erodes stream banks and sends sediment to the delta, adding to the very large wedge of sediment already there. The delta has built eastward over time; thus the flat areas of Hague were formed by the delta’s earlier growth. The lake depth map (Lake George Park Commission) shows that the delta extends another quarter-mile into the lake from the shoreline, down to a water depth of 130 feet. Most of the Hague Brook sediments reaching the lake move down this submarine slope toward deeper water. Some stay nearer the shore, where they can create obstacles to boating.
Although the delta will continue to grow into the lake regardless of human influence, stormwater and stream corridor management are essential to minimize problems caused by road work, land development and road-sanding. These human contributions to the sediment load of Hague Brook are being addressed by several organizations. These include, among others, the Lake George Association, Lake George Land Conservancy, The Fund for Lake George and the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Eric Potter, Queensbury