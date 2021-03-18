Letter to the editor: Secular humanism threatens America

Editor:

The biggest threat America faces is the ascendance of secular humanists to political, social, economic, cultural, religious and academic power. The contempt for Judeo-Christian values, the philosophy of John Locke and the manifestation of those values as expressed in the preambles of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the United States is palpable.

The atheistic musings of Marx, Sartre, Nietzsche and Foucault, once discussed over espressos at French Cafés, are now a dominant force in America. Judeo-Christian teachings about liberty, equality, forgiveness, compassion gratitude and especially the concept that our rights are derived from God, not government, are the primary bulwark against their dystopian world view.

To Marx, reality is a struggle between the oppressed and oppressors and all existing systems need to be violently torn down by fomenting tensions between different groups. Marx’s proletariat has been replaced with identity politics.

Nietzsche wrote, “God is dead, and we have killed him.” If God is dead then who is the arbiter of good and evil? Answer, the individual.