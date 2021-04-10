Letter to the editor: Secular humanism is a force for good

Editor:

This is in response to John Silvestri's recent claim that secular humanism will be our downfall. Let's briefly examine that.

It's amusing to hear someone defend the functionally illiterate Trump with misplaced academic intellectualisms that, in their attempt to overwhelm, miss the point entirely. Regarding religion, the Constitution protects individual religious freedom, not any specific religion. There is no primacy of any religion over another in our Constitution. No national religion exists. Everyone is free to pray to the God of their choice or to no God at all.

Humanism means attaching prime importance to human rather than divine or supernatural matters. Humanist beliefs stress the potential value and goodness of human beings, emphasize common human needs, and seek rational ways to solve problems.

John seems to want a religious state. This country's founding documents are designed to provide rules to live by that benefit all. Secular humanism isn't a threat. It is the necessary engine of prosperity, of capitalism regulated and balanced with democratic socialism, as Hamilton and Madison believed. It is the necessary means to maximize wealth production for the nation yet ensure the benefits are fairly distributed so all have the opportunity to rise.