Letter to the editor: Second Amendment misused to defend mass murder

Editor:

For Bill Bombard: You avoided addressing my question of who might want to take your guns. Guess who'll take your guns as soon as his dictatorship is in place? The gun violence in this country amounts to mass murder. It's not the Second Amendment that's the problem. When the amendments were written, we were a different country.

The founders lived through the French and Indian and Revolutionary wars. There was no FBI and the standing army had mostly been disbanded. We still depended upon local militias, sheriffs and small police forces to keep the peace. The old musket still hung over the fireplace and put meat on the table. There was no supermarket.

The Second Amendment has been misused and abused. Hunters don't need an arsenal designed for mass killing. Facts demonstrate that common sense gun control like closing loopholes that give guns to people who ought not have them would save lives. We have no need for these weapons on the street because they do not protect us, they kill us. The police, sheriffs, marshals, State Police, National Guard and our armed forces protect us. Keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals, the insane, and domestic abusers protects us. You do not.