Letter to the editor: Search in trash yielded affection

Editor:

Good Lord, we need some humor.

My granddaughter now kisses me in the vicinity of my left earlobe. I consider myself fortunate. She never used to kiss me at all. I used to think I had the plague long before this opioid stuff came along. What changed her? Of course, it was apple picking?

A few years ago, one beautiful autumn day, the family decided to pick apples at Hicks Farm. As a prelude, we had breakfast at Rathbun’s and then proceeded to the orchard. Shortly after climbing a tree or two, my granddaughter came running to me crying like all get out. She left her dental retainer in a napkin at Rathbun’s. Her parents would “kill her.” Could we please go back?

What could Grandpa say? Off we sped, only to find Rathbun’s closed for the day. Every door was locked, not a car or person on the premises. What to do? I got a brainstorm. Four huge garbage barrels were in the driveway. Upon inspection, three were full of boxes and shipping crates but one was loaded with food remnants, it had to be it.