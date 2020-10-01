Letter to the editor: Search in trash yielded affection

Editor:
Good Lord, we need some humor.
My granddaughter now kisses me in the vicinity of my left earlobe. I consider myself fortunate. She never used to kiss me at all. I used to think I had the plague long before this opioid stuff came along. What changed her? Of course, it was apple picking?
A few years ago, one beautiful autumn day, the family decided to pick apples at Hicks Farm. As a prelude, we had breakfast at Rathbun’s and then proceeded to the orchard. Shortly after climbing a tree or two, my granddaughter came running to me crying like all get out. She left her dental retainer in a napkin at Rathbun’s. Her parents would “kill her.” Could we please go back?
What could Grandpa say? Off we sped, only to find Rathbun’s closed for the day. Every door was locked, not a car or person on the premises. What to do? I got a brainstorm. Four huge garbage barrels were in the driveway. Upon inspection, three were full of boxes and shipping crates but one was loaded with food remnants, it had to be it.
So we sifted through eggs, pancake batter, syrup, coffee grinds and dirty napkins to no avail. Tears became more intense, we had no luck. Exasperated, I decided to dump the entire barrel out on the ground and spread the junk. Well, you guessed it. There, lying by my big toe, was the little pink retainer, peeking out of a napkin.
Need I tell you what resulted? I got my first earlobe kiss. One major obstacle yet remained. I had so much syrup on me I couldn’t drive. Thank goodness for the mud-puddle in the middle of the driveway.
And by the way, she lost the retainer twice more since.
Gene Casella, Queensbury
