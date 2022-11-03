Letter to the editor: Search candidate positions and vote

A lot of oxygen is taken up right now with the focus on elections in the battleground states — but all elections matter. Who we elect here in NYS is going to make a difference in quality-of-life issues for all New Yorkers, but especially women and families.

Do you know where the candidates stand on fundamental issues such as closing the gender pay gap? What policies would he or she support in the first year in office to build equitable workplaces and unstick stalled progress? There is still a crisis in child and elder care-giving. Is he or she committed to solving the crisis by creating an economy that values and supports women and families? What about supporting the NYS Equal Rights Amendment that codifies and protects marginalized groups? You would not be alone if you don't know the answers: these key questions are frequently neglected or lost in the chatter.