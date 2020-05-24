Letter to the editor: Sea changes needed following pandemic

Editor:
In a recent podcast, Michael Moore commented that, with the coming of the pandemic, Mother Nature has given us a severe “Time Out”; we are to go directly to our rooms, think about what we have done and come out ready to change our behavior. The Indian Elder, Faith Spotted Eagle, calls this a challenging “sacred” time that Nature has “presented.”
The pandemic and climate are intertwined. We should not waste any insights from the quarantine, in which we saw that, by doing less, staying in place, producing and consuming less (ie: in travel miles) our polluting carbon emissions were significantly reduced. We CAN have immediate effect.
Reduction of global consumption and production are key in combating climate catastrophe. Mike Ewall (clean air activist and recent speaker for the Glens Falls “Clean Air Action Network,”) asserts that, to obtain a “socially just and ecologically sustainable society,” we must recognize the limits of nature by cutting energy and material use at least by half. He says if everyone in the world consumed as much as the U.S., we'd need at least three more earths to meet resource consumption.
Even as we replace fossil fuels with renewables (themselves with serious extraction and polluting production issues,) if our economy continues with a limitless appetite for energy, we can’t address climate crisis in time.
The U.S. model of development based on GDP “growth” is unsustainable. Radical reduction in energy consumption through efficiency and conservatism are required.
The Dutch government manifesto with strategies during and after COVID-19 includes: reduction of consumption and travel; an economic framework focused on redistribution; regenerative agriculture; debt cancellation.
The “sacred” opportunity of this pandemic moment needs to be a sea change in attitude and action, personally, systemically and politically.
Lisa Adamson, Lake George
