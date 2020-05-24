Letter to the editor: Sea changes needed following pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In a recent podcast, Michael Moore commented that, with the coming of the pandemic, Mother Nature has given us a severe “Time Out”; we are to go directly to our rooms, think about what we have done and come out ready to change our behavior. The Indian Elder, Faith Spotted Eagle, calls this a challenging “sacred” time that Nature has “presented.”

The pandemic and climate are intertwined. We should not waste any insights from the quarantine, in which we saw that, by doing less, staying in place, producing and consuming less (ie: in travel miles) our polluting carbon emissions were significantly reduced. We CAN have immediate effect.

Reduction of global consumption and production are key in combating climate catastrophe. Mike Ewall (clean air activist and recent speaker for the Glens Falls “Clean Air Action Network,”) asserts that, to obtain a “socially just and ecologically sustainable society,” we must recognize the limits of nature by cutting energy and material use at least by half. He says if everyone in the world consumed as much as the U.S., we'd need at least three more earths to meet resource consumption.