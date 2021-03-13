Letter to the editor: Screening expanded on lung cancer

Editor:

On March 9, 2021, the United States Preventive Services Task Force published its final recommendation for low dose CT lung cancer screening. This expands screening recommendations by lowering the minimum age of those who should be screened to 50 and lowering the smoking history to having smoked 20 packs of cigarettes per year. We commend the task force for bringing life-saving screenings to more at-risk Americans.

By lowering both criteria, screening will expand the reach to additional patients at risk for lung cancer and could effectively save as many as 60,000 people annually, including more of the vulnerable and underserved populations within our region.

Lung cancer remains the highest among the cancer deaths annually worldwide and in the United States. Research shows that more than 131,880 Americans will die from lung cancer in 2021. However, low dose CT screening is a life-saving benefit for early detection and treatment.