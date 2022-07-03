 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Scorn, praise for Stefanik, witness

Letter to the editor

The comparisons and the contrasts are clear. Both started out as young, talented, idealistic and committed conservatives. Both began their careers interning with influential congressmen in the Republican Party and both launched their careers from there, seizing opportunity, amassing mentors, acquiring promotion and success beyond levels which their youthfulness would suggest possible. And that’s where the similarity ends.

Cassidy Hutchinson concluded that offering truthful testimony with candor and integrity was her civic duty and what happens next, happens next.

Congresswoman Stefanik, in word and deed, has concluded that standing by the former president and perpetuating his treason and lies is the best path for her next promotion.

One deserves praise, the other, scorn. It’s that simple.

James Levine, Adirondack 

