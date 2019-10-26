Editor:
I’ve lived in Geyser Crest since 1971. All of our beautiful hills, trees and twisting roads make this a tough area for the city to take care of. I’m guessing we have more miles of streets to plow and piles of leaves to remove than any other area of Saratoga Springs.
Yet, when there’s a problem, I see Commissioner Skip Scirocco personally being sure that city crews are working for us. Skip has dedicated his life to public service and his commitment shows all around our beautiful city including in Geyser Crest. Talking with a neighbor last week, she didn’t remember that Skip had upgraded our Geyser Crest well system and added a backup generator. These help the entire city. Plus, he’s worked effectively with the rest of the council (all Democrats) to get the Geyser Trail approved. Construction will start in the spring, connecting us with the city.
I’m voting for someone who has proven that he cares about and will work for our neighborhoods — mine and yours. I’m voting for Skip Scirocco to continue working for us as Saratoga Springs commissioner of Public Works.
Bob Barile, Saratoga Springs