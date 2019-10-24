Editor:
Skip Scirocco has done so much to help make Saratoga Springs such a great place to live.
Running the Public Works Department for 12 years, Skip has led investing $10,000,000 in our water infrastructure and increasing our water supply; rebuilding City Hall after last years’ lightning strike, the wonderful carousel horses in the park and miles of streets yearly on a planned and tax efficient schedule; and increasing our trail system and teaming with Sustainable Saratoga replanting trees for eight years.
Skip has worked wonderfully with other City Council members, all Democrats, for the good of Saratogians. And he’s accomplished all of this with no tax increase for the past eight years.
To help Saratoga Springs continue to be a great place to live, join me voting to re-elect Skip Scirocco as commissioner of Public Works.
Rose Zacek, Saratoga Springs