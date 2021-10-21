Letter to the editor: Science is clear on vaccine safety

Editor:

Using percentages to analyze the status of our local COVID problems can be misleading. The data given in the Sunday 10/17/21 Post-Star edition indicates that 57% of Washington County and 68% of Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID. That doesn't sound too concerning until one calculates the actual number of county residents who are unvaccinated. Using that data, the number of unvaccinated people in Washington County is 26,377; in Warren County it is 20,365, for a total of 46,742 people who remain unvaccinated in just these two counties!

And of course that results in 17 of 20 COVID hospitalizations at Glens Falls Hospital being unvaccinated individuals and Hudson Headwaters delaying annual physicals until 2022. The stark reality of the impact of unvaccinated individuals on our health care system is indicated by the Harvard study showing that 1 in 5 people in the U.S. have been forced to delay medical care for serious illness due to COVID hospitalizations.

The science is clear: COVID vaccines are safe and effective and will protect ourselves, our families and communities.

We must demand that our elected leaders actively promote vaccinations. Those leaders who sit by passively, apparently intimidated by the anti-vaccine advocates, bear the responsibility for this continuing pandemic.

Peter Tarana, Queensbury

