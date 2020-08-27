Letter to the editor: School workers should be tested

Editor:
I have read a number of school reopening plans and none mention the testing of all school employees. I think that parents would prefer the knowledge that they are not sending their children into a situation where the children may be exposed to adults who are asymptomatic. I think The Post-Star should investigate and the local health departments should insist that these adults be tested.
James Coccia, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!