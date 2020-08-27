 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: School workers should be tested

Editor:

I have read a number of school reopening plans and none mention the testing of all school employees. I think that parents would prefer the knowledge that they are not sending their children into a situation where the children may be exposed to adults who are asymptomatic. I think The Post-Star should investigate and the local health departments should insist that these adults be tested.

James Coccia, Queensbury

