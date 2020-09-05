Letter to the editor: School taxpayers keep paying more

Editor:

As I write this I wonder how many of my fellow hard working taxpayer neighbors are as impressed as I am that it's Aug. 31, 2020 and we already have our school tax bills in the mail box. Only a 5% increase over last year!

My child hasn't been in school since the shutdown in mid-March and is projected to be going back for only two days a week this September. I can't be the only taxpayer who ponders how cost rise while my child hasn't been on a school bus, served a meal prepared by school staff or had a moment of live face time with a teacher in seven months.

My thoughts go out to the elderly who haven't had children in school for years yet still get clobbered by costs that always seem to rise even when the product that we are getting billed for isn't quite what it should be.

Joseph Hinchliffe, Hudson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0