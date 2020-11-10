Letter to the editor: School should stop wasting our money

Editor:

Taxpayers of Fort Ann, I feel you need to be aware of the decision and order by the Honorable Glen T. Bruening, justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Bruening has ordered School Superintendent Kevin Froats to remove the illegally installed fence, blocking access to my right of way. This decision was well reasoned, sound and was based on official deeds and surveys.

I believe Superintendent Froats wants to appeal this decision, wasting more money.

The school district has blocked me from my right of way and the use of a large parcel of my property for five years.

I ask that you consider this letter and realize that blocking access to my right of way was in retaliation for my outspoken advocacy against Common Core, and my raising of the students' test refusal rates.

As part of this litigation, we have asked for the bills paid to the school’s law firm for legal fees paid by the taxpayers of Fort Ann for this lawsuit. The district has denied and refused this information. This information should be made public.

Decisions about this lawsuit have been made behind closed doors.