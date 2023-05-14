Less than a week before the school election in Queensbury, I received the information packet from the Queensbury Union Free School District. I reviewed the budget as proposed. The benefit load is reported at 58% of salaries. Perhaps the school board can explain why it is that high. The standard benefit load in the private sector is 25-30%. Therefore, the Queensbury load is about double the conventional standard! Let’s assume the high end of 30% is used. Then the budget would call for just over $10 Million. The number proposed is $19,391,567. Thus, the school board is submitting a budget that exceeds good practice by $9.3 million this year!

That would save each person residing in the School District about $400 per year. Not per household — but per person. School districts have taxing authority. With that comes an obligation to use our tax dollars prudently. Finding that savings would reduce the school budget by 13.76%. And that is without any decrease in education quality!

It is time to ask the district to give us more data. Our form of government requires transparency. It is time for them to explain where our money goes, and why it costs more than $19,000 per year per student. I applaud the quality of education, but we can do as much and maybe more with a more disciplined spending program.

Michael Cruz,

Queensbury