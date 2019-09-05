Editor:
School is in session, please drive safely. I have noticed that many motorists are not observing the speed limits on many roads. With schools now getting started there will be more traffic and some walkers on these roads. The section of Old Forge Road is posted at 35 mph, and I would say that more than half do not obey that as well as Dixon Road.
I am wondering if the town of Queensbury has a flashing sign similar to the one O'Brien Insurance uses on Glens Falls city streets to alert the motorists of their speed.
Just hope everyone drives safely and is considerate of others on the road.
Nels Crisler, Queensbury