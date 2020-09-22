Letter to the editor: School community has been strong

Editor:

Our schools are the centerpiece of our community and these past months have truly demonstrated this.

Confronted with the immense challenges caused by COVID-19, the Lake George school community has stepped forward on the shared grounds of deep principle and service to our students. These difficult days have reinvigorated us with purpose, beckoned us to action, and made shared connections more meaningful. In a time when circumstances are confusing or unknowable, we have made better sense of ourselves. We have grown and are stronger.

Guided by Superintendent Lynne Rutnik, our school leadership and district stakeholders at every level partnered in the monumental task of readying us for the 2020-21 academic year. The Lake George district responded with strength and respect; engaging through email, phone, and forum participation. Whether asking questions, sharing perspectives, speaking in support, or expressing need, your voices helped shape our plans and infuse them with greater meaning and value.