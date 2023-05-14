Sharon Dominguez and Joe Sabanos are the best choices to serve on the Saratoga School Board. Sharon and Joe bring a fresh perspective on the most important issues. First, for students: ensuring academic and extracurricular opportunities; second, for teacher and parents: fostering a safe environment with the tools and time necessary to complement student performance, and third, administrative: reviewing and allocating resources needed to allow teachers to teach, parents to participate, and students to achieve. Sharon and Joe have served the community and are parents themselves.

Over the last year, I have attended and participated in many board meetings. It is apparent that there is room to improve efficiency regarding the information-gathering and decisionmaking process. I am confident that Sharon and Joe will bring those improvements we deserve.

As a Saratoga school graduate, and a parent of a current Saratoga elementary student, we need board members who are interested in details and have the energy to seek solutions for the constant challenges of a large modern school district. Parents and Saratoga community members owe it to our students, teachers, and staff who deserve the best school board members: Sharon Dominguez and Joe Sabanos.

Paul J Kelly

Saratoga Springs